NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The City of Nashville is at odds with the State of Tennessee over the new Covid-19 legislation that targets mask and vaccine mandates. Some Metro council members met Wednesday night to discuss some of the issues. Some council members said because of Nashville being a densely populated tourist destination, we need to be more careful about Covid-19 here. They argue this new legislation is unprecedented and dangerous and is throwing the state’s economic engine under the bus.

Proof of vaccine is something Verticity Indoor Cycling chose to start requiring months ago. “I was actually so excited when I found out we were requiring vaccines here,” rider Annie Wilcher said.

However, under new COVID legislation lawmakers recently approved, private businesses like Verticity would no longer be allowed to ask for vaccine proof to get in. “It is hypocritical to say to business owners that they don’t have the choice,” owner Lindsay Brooker said.

Entertainment venues on the other hand could say that you have to show a negative Covid-19 test to get in, but they could accept a vaccine card provided voluntarily instead. The venue just cannot only accept proof of vaccination. “None of this really makes sense,” Brooker said.

This is just one of many rules in the recent legislation targeting vaccine and mask requirements that some metro council members said limits Nashville’s ability to govern itself. “This is truly outrageous, alarming and the single largest parring back of local authority probably ever,” council member Bob Mendes said.

In a meeting Wednesday afternoon, members of the mayor’s staff briefed some council members on the new legislation and the impact it will have on the city. For starters, the city would not be able to require employees to get vaccinated or require masks when entering city facilities. Some council members said that undermines Metro’s Covid-19 response and urged the city to consider litigation. “Metro Nashville has not been timid about suing the state of Tennessee on matters where they believe there is a strong case to be made and the state action is inappropriate,” Metro Law Director Wally Dietz said.

The governor has until the 11th to sign off on these bills. His office said that this legislation is in response to the Biden’s administration’s overreach, and lawmakers are working to push back on harmful federal policies. The mayor’s staff noted that the federal vaccine mandate may come out as early as this week which would contradict the new state laws.