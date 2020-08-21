NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The $600 federal unemployment money has expired and Congress isn’t close to striking a deal.
Metro Council Member Freddie O’Connell worries many could be in a tough spot soon.
“If we start seeing evictions served and processed starting in September, Nashville and many other communities around America, this might be that first wave of real visible economic hardship and pain," O’Connell said.
O’Connell said he spoke with a man who is unemployed and got an eviction letter. He fears others could get into a similar situation.
Over two weeks ago, Metro Council approved a resolution allocating CARES Act money. $10 million will go toward rent, mortgage, and utility relief.
"This large amount of targeted relief we're going to need as we still across America are trying to come to grips with effective COVID-19 responses, right, ten million dollars, I suspect, is going to go pretty quickly once it's available to people needing rent and mortgage relief,” O’Connell said.
The United Way is administering the money. Local nonprofits will apply for it and then people will go to those organizations for assistance.
“My hope is that every council meeting from now until the money runs out, we are putting that money in places where it can get into the community as quickly as possible,” O’Connell said.
