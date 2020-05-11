NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Council members are raising privacy concerns when it comes when it comes to what kind of information is being shared about you with our local police department.
Hours after Councilman Colby Sledge took to Twitter with his concerns about a PPE shortage for police, the department announced they got a shipment of approximately 21,000 medical grade masks.
"We can do both," Sledge said. "We can protect our officers and we can protect our residents and protect their personal information."
Friday came the news the Metro Health Department has been sharing the addresses of Davidson County residents who test positive for Covid-19 with the police department. "That needs to stop," Sledge said.
Sledge believes this practice could damage law enforcement's relationship with the community. "That especially is true within immigrant and refugee community, where they are not used to dealing with the government they don’t feel comfortable a lot of times," he said.
He also fears information could fall into the wrong hands, and that residents will fear the same.
"If people are having their information distributed without them knowing, going to law enforcement, that is going to make residents less likely to go get tested which endangers our public health," Sledge said.
Metro issued a statement on Friday, saying in part "All MNPD personnel have been noticed that the information is not for public dissemination and is for official use only."
