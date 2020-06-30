NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Signs are popping up all over Southeast Nashville saying you have to wear a mask.
It's part of the latest effort to stop the coronavirus from spreading in an area that's considered a hot spot.
Metro Council Member Joy Styles is making sure everyone knows about Nashville’s mask mandate. She’s been stopping by businesses with signs.
"So, people know when they come to the door, they have to have a mask on,” Styles said.
News4 spoke with Tequila Jackson who said she learned about the Metro Health Department’s order from social media. She already has to wear a mask at work.
"I'm not really concerned about the virus, but I'm concerned about the people around me and I think it's a respect thing,” Jackson said.
Southeast Nashville continues to see a concentration of COVID-19 cases. That’s why Styles is pushing for more of a focused approach.
"Not because our area is more dangerous than any other, but we do have more front line workers. We do have more multi-generational living,” Styles said.
During a call on Tuesday, the Metro Health Department told Southeast council members they’re expanding mobile testing. It would include evenings and weekends, which are times the community assessment centers are closed.
They also want to help people with a place to stay if they need to isolate outside their home.
Council members want to form a special committee focusing on COVID-19 response in Southeast Nashville and get regular updates from the health department.
"A mask is a prevention tool. It's not about panicking. It's not the end of the world. It's not about inducing fear. It's just about creating safety,” Styles said.
