SOUTHEAST NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Southeast Nashville is still considered a hot spot for coronavirus cases.
"If we were a standalone county in southeast, we would still be in Phase One,” John Rutherford, a metro council member said.
Some Metro council members and people living in the area said they aren't so sure about the city moving ahead with its reopening plan.
"With the numbers increasing, I just think that this area just isn't ready for that,” Ellaina Miller who lives in Southeast Nashville said.
Mothers like Miller are still taking precautions like it's Phase One.
"Basically, staying in the house as much as we can and just protecting ourselves that way,” Miller said.
Nashville is now in Phase Three. Metro Council Member John Rutherford who represents Southeast Nashville said that's an issue.
"If you look at the heat map, we're pretty well on fire in the southeast,” Rutherford said.
He's calling for adequate testing in the area.
"If we're truly gonna be in phase three, which we are, we need to address the concerns of the people in Southeast Nashville,” Rutherford said.
The Mayor’s Office issued a statement to News4 on Wednesday:
As Mr. Fabian Bedne shared at the Metro COVID-19 Press Briefing on June 18th, the Mayor’s Office and the Metro Public Health Department have collaborated with our community partners, including Siloam Health and TIRRC, to develop both a short- and long-term, culturally competent outreach and support plan to at-risk areas in Nashville, including both Madison and Southeast Nashville, where we continue to see concentrations of COVID-19. The goal is to actively reduce the spread of COVID-19 within communities where hotspots have been identified.
We are continuing to build partnerships with non-profits and area organizations, including Latinx churches, media outlets, and community leaders among all at-risk populations to build awareness about the coronavirus and the importance and availability of Metro services. One of our three Community Assessment Centers is convenient located in Southeast Nashville to provide free COVID-19 assessments and tests to all Davidson County residents in the area. We are also funding efforts to increase distribution of PPE among affected communities, in addition to improved public awareness campaigns and increased enforcement of public health orders.
“Stay safe, you know, if you can, stay home. If you have to go out to get supplies or essential things for your family, make sure you wear your mask,” Miller said.
Rutherford also told News4 council members representing the southeast are expected to talk with the mayor's office and the coronavirus task force about their concerns on Friday.
