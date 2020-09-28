EAST NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three pedestrians have been killed on Dickerson Pike in the month of September.
The first happened on September 1 near Grizzard Avenue.
Two weeks later, a second death near Lorraine Avenue. That same section of Dickerson Pike is where another person died this past Saturday.
All happened less than a mile from each other.
News4 spoke with Donnie Dillehay who has lived off Dickerson Pike for more than 30 years.
He said it’s a busy area desperately needing sidewalks.
“The people that are walking the streets are taking their life in their own hands because they ain’t got nowhere to walk,” Dillehay said.
Metro Council Member Sean Parker is calling for sidewalks and safe crossings. He said it’s an equity and safety issue.
“We need sidewalks and safe crossings. I mean they’re not frivolous. They’re not extravagant. They are essential to any community,” Parker said.
Metro Public Works told News4 a sidewalk project is in the works.
It would go from Dellway Drive to Donald Street, which is near where people have been hit and killed.
“Putting the sidewalks on would help and maybe putting a crosswalk,” Dillehay said.
Before any construction starts for sidewalks, it will need council's approval first.
Public works estimates the cost to be around $500,000. So far, there isn't a timeline for when the project could be done.
