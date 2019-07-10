Scooters are seemingly here to stay in Nashville. If that's the reality, Music City leaders say the streets of Nashville need some serious work to keep up.
Right now, there are very few protected places to ride them. One of the biggest complaints is that scooters are always in the way.
A Metro council member says people are still riding scooters on sidewalks because they have nowhere else to safely ride them. That's why he's pushing for more protected bike lanes.
News4 spoke with Larry Cranch who rides his bike to work in downtown Nashville nearly every day.
“It’s incredibly fast and convenient," Cranch said.
He moved to the Music City in January. One of the biggest trouble spots for him is at Commerce Street.
“When you get two lanes, two sets of cars going in both lanes, there’s no room between the outside car and the curb and it’s very dangerous," Cranch said.
Metro Council Member Freddie O'Connell is trying to fix that. He said Nashville needs more protected bike lanes like one on Music Row.
It would help keep bicyclists and scooter riders safe in areas like 3rd Avenue and Union Street.
O'Connell is now reaching out to the mayor and council members.
“If they’ve said let’s keep scooters in Nashville, I’m saying well show me that you’re serious about delivering the infrastructure that is going to be the only thing that makes it possible for them to work here," Metro Council Member Freddie O'Connell said.
O'Connell said the city already has the funding for protected bike lanes.
Right now, he tells News4 only four miles of the city have them. Compare that to more than 4,000 miles of regular roads for cars.
As for Cranch, he wants to see those changes happen.
“If people feel safe and comfortable riding their bikes to work, that could be a really good outlet," Cranch said.
The mayor's office issued a statement on Wednesday:
"Better multimodal mobility and public safety are priorities of Mayor Briley’s administration, which is why we’ve been working to engage key stakeholders around the downtown bikeway demonstration project for some time.
Less than two weeks ago, our administration again met with the Planning Department and various downtown businesses to discuss the project, and we plan to have more meetings in the future.
As we have said previously, we support the demonstration, as it will increase viable transportation options downtown, better protect pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers, while improving access to small businesses for their customer base.
However, more time is needed for public input and to reach a consensus among all parties before moving forward. We have been working and will continue to work with the Council and downtown stakeholders to do so."
