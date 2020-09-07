NASHVILLE, TENN (WSMV) - Councilwoman Emily Benedict plans to introduce a bill at the next council meeting that would essentially turn Broadway between first and fifth into a pedestrian mall from Friday at noon through Sunday at midnight.
"You could move tables out into the streets, we see this in California, they have done this for months now," said Benedict.
Brenda Sandereson's family owns four bars along Broadway, including Legends and the Stage.
"Closing Broadway is a bad idea", said Sanderson.
Sandeerson and other bar owners have been fighting turning Lower Broadway into a pedestrian mall for years. They believe it will create more problems, including crowd control.
"It puts the party in the streets, it takes the control away from us to be able to control customers, and the environment out in the open in the streets, police have enough on their hands," said Sanderson.
Councilman Freddie O' Connell, whose district includes lower Broadway, was a little more than miffed and surprised at Benedict's proposal without talking to him
"It's ill-advised in council, to file bills impacting another members district, if you haven't talked to them about it," said O' Connell.
Another problem, Broadway is a state road.
"The reason that it's a state route is because in TDOT's eyes, it is supposed to be open for traffic, we will struggle to entertain this as a serious idea," said O' Connell.
For Sanderson, closing Broadway will take the vibes away from the bar music venues.
"We have something special in Nashville, it's very delicate, we just don't want to destroy that, it's all about the music, not the party in the streets," said Sanderson
