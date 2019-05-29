NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Teacher pay was the topic of a multi-hour city meeting held on Wednesday.
Metro Council members and the Metro Nashville School Board had a question and answer session about the city’s budget.
Last week the council passed Mayor David Briley’s budget proposal without any debate, which is typical on the first reading. The big debate takes place over the next two votes.
The mayor’s budget has more than $70 million less proposed than Metro Schools is requesting.
Wednesday night was another chance for board members to persuade the council to include more for teacher pay.
“It’s a tough budget year. We receive so many emails that I can’t respond that ask us to ‘help us out,’” said Council Member Erica Gilmore. “We’ll do what we can. Your work is greatly appreciated.”
Metro Schools asked for enough money to give teachers a 10% raise.
