NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Lights at Nashville’s Metro Courthouse were left on all night as a Metro Council public meeting stretched on until nearly 5 a.m..
There were a number of things on the agenda, including a proposed property tax increase. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Metro Council has had people call in for the public hearing portion of the agenda.
But instead of calling in about the property tax, the meeting was flooded with calls to defund the Metro Nashville Police Department, some waiting on the line until 2 a.m. to speak.
One woman speaking to News4 said after waiting to speak on the phone for hours, she decided to come down to the courthouse to voice her opinions in person.
“I came here because I was on the phone for hours on end and couldn’t get through to speak out against BL 2020-286,” she said. “So I wanted to speak out against the budget because the budget is proposing a tremendous amount of money to our criminal budget system and even less money to education, healthcare and affordable housing.”
At one point during the meeting Vice Mayor Jim Shulman was captured on cell phone video confronting constituents outside council chambers.
"You all are destroying any ideas that you are doing by what you are doing tonight,” Shulman said. “I'm just telling you that this is bad politics and it is bad policy that you all are doing here. You all should know better."
Metro Councilman Steve Glover said the people of Nashville were "cheated" after hundreds of callers "hijacked the meeting" to ask for the police to be defunded.
Metro Councilman Steve Glover says people didn’t get the chance to voice their thoughts on the property tax increase After Metro’s council meeting ended at about 5am.— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) June 3, 2020
That meeting started at 6:30pm last night. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/CcvDCF90Kv
"We got six people who were able to speak out about the 32 percent property tax increase, and we went ahead and passed it," Glover said. "There'll be no more public hearings. The people of Nashville got cheated and the system failed them drastically tonight."
Councilman Bob Mendes disagreed, saying he thought people had an opportunity to speak.
Metro councilmember Bob Mendes speaking when I asked about people not getting a chance to speak during the public hearing about the proposed tax increase. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/ZBKfeB2yBN— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) June 3, 2020
"I think Councilman Glover is sort of a blowhard about things like that," Mendes said. "I'm not sure how much people were really robbed of an opportunity."
"Everybody in the county had the phone number, everybody in the county could have showed up here, and we got the comments that we got."
Glover said he plans to schedule a Zoom meeting to allow more public opinion to be heard on the property tax.
The third and final reading of the budget is scheduled for Tuesday, June 16th at 6:30pm.
Follow News4 for the latest in this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.