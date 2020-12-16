NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville's Metro Council recognized Vanderbilt placekicker Sarah Fuller during Tuesday night's meeting.
The Commodores soccer keeper turned football placekicker was the subject of a council resolution that recognized her as the first female player to play and score in a Power Five college football game.
History has been made at Vanderbilt Stadium! #AnchorDown | @SarahFuller_27 pic.twitter.com/xAO2HOSeR4— Vanderbilt Football (@VandyFootball) December 12, 2020
Fuller made history when she suited up for the 'Dores during their game against Missouri on November 28.
On Saturday, Fuller became the first female to score in a Power 5 game when she kicked two extra points against Tennessee.
Saturday's game became the last for Fuller after Vanderbilt announced their upcoming game against Georgia would be cancelled due to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.