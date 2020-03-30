NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Nashville Vice Mayor Jim Shulman announced Monday the formation of a Special Committee dedicated to tornado recovery in Nashville.
The eight-member committee includes Metro Council members whose districts were affected by the March 3 tornado that killed two people and destroyed scores of homes and businesses in Nashville.
The members of the new Special Committee are:
- Kyonzté Toombs, District 2
- Sean Parker, District 5
- Brett Withers, District 6
- Erin Evans, District 12
- Kevin Rhoten, District 14
- Jeff Syracuse, District 15
- Freddie O'Connell, District 19
- Brandon Taylor, District 21
Council member Tanaka Vercher (District 28) will serve as the Special Committee's chair.
“This City [sic] is going through an extremely difficult period. While everyone is doing their best to stay safe with the COVID-19 pandemic, we still are trying to clean up from devastating tornadoes,” Shulman said in a news release. “I want to make sure that our impacted Councilmembers continue to have a forum to advocate for the needs of their districts. I also want updates on a regular basis on whether the resources that people so generously gave are getting quickly and directly to those most in need.”
Shulman said the Special Committee will have the following responsibilities:
- Continue to assess the needs of the impacted areas (Do they have supplies, what about power problems, other concerns?)
- Allow impacted Councilmembers to continue to have a voice about the needs of their districts
- Watch the flow of resources back into the community (Are funds getting to those most in need?)
- Reporting back to the Mayor and the Metro Council on a regular basis regarding the first three items.
An exact date for the Special Committee's first meeting has not been established yet. Vercher will call the meeting within the next two weeks, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.