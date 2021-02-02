NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tuesday, Metro Nashville Council passed a resolution to extend restaurant owner’s ability to apply for sidewalk café permits.
Only a handful of restaurants applied for the permits when the legislation first passed in September 2020. Anzie Blue co-owner Marcie Van Mol said it could be in part because of cost. She and her husband put more than $10,000 into expanding their dining outside in the fall.
“I just think that restaurants have to be given any lifeline that they can right now,” she said. They, like so many other restaurant owners, were forced to close their doors nearly a year ago, and haven’t returned to full capacity since. “Moving into 2021, it doesn’t look like, unfortunately, it’s going to let up at all.”
Anzie Blue was one of six Nashville restaurants that applied for a sidewalk café permit in the fall. The others being Loveless Café, Frothy Monkey, Café Rose, and Wilburn Tavern.
Co-sponsor of the legislation Councilman Sean Parker believes cold weather could be one of the reasons more restaurants didn’t apply. “When we passed this in September, we were headed straight into fall, straight in to chilly wether,” he explained. “One of the challenges with the sidewalk café, is we have to leave enough room for ADA, for wheelchair users, and a lot of our sidewalks aren’t wide enough.”
Parker and Van Mol agreed: with 2021 almost as certain as 2020, Nashville may see more restaurants taking this creative approach. “When you look at those numbers and that timeline, it’s very scary as a small business owner,” Van Mol said.
She and her husband are working on a permit to expand their outdoor dining into part of the street in front of the restaurant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.