NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – It will be next year before the fate of the emissions testing program in Davidson County is known. Metro Council members voted to defer the resolution to end the testing until January 4th.
The sponsor of the bill, Kevin Rhoten, said Metro Health wants to take a closer look at the resolution. They oversee the emissions testing and have been vocal about vehicles remaining the largest source of air pollution in Davidson County.
The resolution was filed a week ago. It comes on the heels of some surrounding counties ending their emissions testing programs in mid-January of next year.
In August, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation or TDEC made the announcement. Those counties include Hamilton, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson counties.
Since that announcement from TDEC, council members said they've been getting calls and emails about long lines at the testing centers and questions about why the testing is necessary if other counties are opting out.
Drivers have to pass the emissions test in order to renew their tags.
On Tuesday, council members disagreed on the timing of ending the program.
"We all know how this is ending. This is ending with the emissions program coming to an end. So, I don't know why we need to leave folks wondering what's going on,” Metro Council Member Dave Rosenberg said.
"I don't disagree with my co-sponsors that we need to end this. The question is whether we let health do their due diligence, let the emissions companies work with their employees on how they're going to end their jobs. We have a lot of employees working at these centers throughout the county,” Metro Council Member Kevin Rhoten who sponsored the bill said.
Ultimately, council voted to wait until January 4th to take the resolution up again.
What did pass on this resolution was an amendment. It made clear the intent is for the program to end on January 14th. That would line up with what some surrounding counties will be doing.
However, the sponsor of the bill said by delaying action, he would want the program to end two weeks later than that on January 28th.
