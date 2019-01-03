NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Council will take a little more time to think about the NES round-up resolution. On Thursday night, they deferred discussion.
The idea behind the resolution is to round up your bill each month, the extra money would go toward helping people who come up short on their bills. Customers would be able to opt-out and NES would not have to comply.
Meanwhile, the most fiery debate of the night came from Councilmember Steve Glover's push for making it illegal to sell products on the street. Councilmembers killed the measure before it even came up for a vote.
"Just because we kill it here, doesn't mean the problem goes away," said Councilmember Glover.
Glover vowed to not let it go, and bring it back up again even if it has to be at the state level.
