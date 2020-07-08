NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Metro Councilmembers convened for another marathon meeting that covered many bills including police reforms for the Metro Nashville Police Department.
The meeting ended in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
One of the bills passed on first reading was an ordinance that amends a chapter of the Metro Code to prohibit the use of chemical weapons by law enforcement like tear gas.
That passed with a vote of 16 yeses, 13 nos and 10 abstaining.
Two other bills the council took on were on second reading and both dealt with police force.
One action would prohibit hiring an officer who was previously fired or under investigation by another law enforcement agency for malfeasance or use of force.
The council did not vote or take any action on this bill.
The other bill on second reading puts limitations on police use of force with de-escalation tactics like avoiding the use of chokeholds and encouraging other officers to intervene.
“I think we need to make sure that we put preventative measures in before more happens and I think this is the way to get it done,” said councilmember Sharon Hurt.
