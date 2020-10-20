NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - More than half of the people living in Nashville are renters and Metro Council is considering several new laws designed to protect them, but not everyone supports the bills.
Despite a global pandemic and an economic crisis, Nashville's real estate market continues to be hot.
"People are buying properties and tearing them down and putting up, you know, two houses where there was one," said Kyonzte Toombs, the Metro Council member who represents District 2.
Toombs says renters are often at a disadvantage.
"Because rent is so high right now. Even a one bedroom right now, you're probably looking at $800 or $900," said Toombs.
It's why she and other council members are proposing a batch of new bills.
Toombs' bill passed in April. It requires landlords to give 90 days notice if they're going to raise rent.
Two more bills were scheduled to go before council for their second reading Tuesday night.
One requires notice if a landlord plans to let a one year lease expire.
The other requires notice if an owner plans to sell their property.
"And really the goal is to prevent the rug from being pulled out from under folks," Toombs said.
Kristy Hairston, the President of The Greater Nashville Realtors association says they oppose the bills.
"Greater Nashville REALTORS® is committed to fair and ethical housing practices, and no tenant should be unfairly treated by any property owner. Currently, the vast majority of rental agreements comply with state law. This prevents the displacement of a tenant in a property transaction. As we strive to ensure fair and equal treatment of all tenants, we are in the process of working with both bill sponsors to find compromises that benefit and protect both sides of a rental agreement."
Toombs likes the bills the way they are and said the sooner they pass, the better.
"With the tornado and then COVID-19 coming right behind the tornado, this is really the best time to step in and protect renters," Toombs says.
