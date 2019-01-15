Two down, nine to go.

On Tuesday night Metro Council confirmed Mayor Briley's two nominees to Nashville's Community Oversight Board.

Community oversight board nominees share visions “We're not after the police. We're not saying that the police is not needed. We're just saying that it's time that transparency and accountability come forth with them."

Phyllis Hildreth and Bob Cooper are the board's inaugural members. Hildreth is the Vice President for Institutional Advancement and Strategic Partnerships at American Baptist College. Cooper is a member of the Compliance & Government Investigations Practice Group at Nashville law firm Bass, Berry & Sims. He served as state Attorney General from 2006 to 2014.

Tonight, the Metro Council confirmed Phyllis Hildreth and Bob Cooper, my nominees for Nashville’s Community Oversight Board. Together, they will help ensure that the oversight board is effectively and smoothly implemented. I’m grateful to the council for sharing that vision. pic.twitter.com/LkcB0mbknO — Mayor David Briley (@MayorBriley) January 16, 2019

The Community Oversight Board will have 11 members in total. It will be Metro Council's job this week to interview the 158 remaining nominees who turned in their questionnaires. Following the interviews, Metro Council will vote to fill the nine vacant spots.

The nominees will be interviewed by members of Metro Council's Rules, Confirmations, and Public Elections Committee. Each interview will last just 10 minutes.

The final vote will be January 22. Metro Council will hold a special meting to confirm the nine board members, which will be decided by majority vote.