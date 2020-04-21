NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Nashville's Metro Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve a $35,000 settlement for the family of Waffle House shooting victim Akilah DaSilva.
Tomorrow is the two-year anniversary of the mass shooting, in which four people were killed at the Waffle House at 3571 Murfreesboro Pike. DaSilva died after being transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Shaundelle Brooks filed a lawsuit against the city in 2019. Brooks is DaSilva's mother. The lawsuit claimed that DaSilva would have survived the shooting if first responders had not been sent to the wrong Waffle House after the shooting.
Emergency operators mistakenly dispatched first responders to the Waffle House at 816 Murfreesboro Pike instead of the 3571 Murfreesboro Pike Waffle House.
Daniel Horwitz is the attorney representing Brooks. He released a statement Tuesday after council approved the settlement:
This case has never been about money—it was about needed policy changes and accountability—and it should not have taken two years and a lawsuit to get Metro to accept responsibility for dispatching the emergency response to the wrong place during a mass shooting. Ms. Brooks is proud to have helped prevent the next family from experiencing tragedy as a result of the ’significant errors’ that Metro now admits occurred here, she is glad to have resolved this matter, and she will continue to seek justice for her beloved son.
In October of last year, Metro Council passed a resolution urging the city's legal department to settle the lawsuit with the DaSilva family. The resolution also requested that the Emergency Communications Center "adopt a policy that prevents 911 call takers from disregarding available GPS coordinates when responding to emergency calls." The resolution, however, is nonbinding.
