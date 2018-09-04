Metro Council held its final votes on the $250 million proposed soccer stadium on Tuesday night, eventually approving the MLS stadium at the Fairgrounds location after a long night of votes and discussions.

The council voted 31-8 to approve the demolition of certain properties at the Fairgrounds to make way for the MLS stadium.

The council also approved the rezoning of 10 acres at the Fairgrounds for mixed-used developments.

After the Metro Council meeting was adjourned, Mayor David Briley released the following statement:

"I applaud the Council for its final approval of legislation to bring Major League Soccer to Nashville. This project will have a positive and lasting impact on our entire community. It embraces growth and new opportunities while ensuring every resident benefits and thrives along with it.

This project will provide needed upgrades to the Fairgrounds, essential affordable housing, broad minority business opportunities and increased safety protections for our workers.

This project will improve the Fairgrounds facilities but it will not change our customs or the activities we cherish. I pledge to all of those engaged in these discussions over the past months that I am listening. Together we will build on the years of community tradition at our Fairgrounds and I look forward to continuing to work closely with you as this project moves forward."

Earlier in meeting, a resolution calling for a county-wide referendum on construction of the MLS stadium and infrastructure improvements at the Fairgrounds failed 12-25.

Also on Tuesday, the group Save Our Fairgrounds sued the Metropolitan Nashville government over concerns about private development at The Fairgrounds Nashville is association with a proposed soccer stadium.

The group filed the suit at 4 p.m. prior to the Metro Council meeting, challenging the Council's right to take Fairgrounds property for a private development.

Attorney Jim Roberts also challenged the community benefits agreement saying it's not enforceable.

No room for the fair at the Fairgrounds? The chairman of the Tennessee State Fair Association has implied his organization will file suit if the State Fair is squeezed out of the Fairgrounds.

"I have no faith that the community benefits agreement is binding in anyway," Roberts said at a press conference after filing the lawsuit. "If we can't hold their feet to the fire about the charter amendment, how can this ever be enforced."

Earlier on Tuesday, the developers of the MLS soccer stadium and Stand Up Nashville have finalized a community benefits agreement.

The agreement hinges on a $15 minimum wage at the Fairgrounds. It also involves affordable housing units.

The agreement was reached late Monday night. Click here to see the signed agreement.

Stand Up Nashville is a coalition that represents the working people of Nashville.

Stand Up Nashville and Council members Colby Sledge and Erica Gilmore were to hold a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Nashville Soccer Holdings, the owner of the Major League Soccer team, also announced a diversity and inclusion statement on Tuesday. The law firm of Manson Johnson Conner PLLC as the company's contract administrator and diversity coordinator.

