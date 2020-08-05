NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Some financial relief will soon be on the way for some people in Nashville who may have been hit hard because of the coronavirus.
At their meeting Tuesday night the Metro Council approved $10 million in CARES Act funding to help Nashvillians with mortgage, rent and utility relief.
Councilmembers said they want to ease the burden being felt by people in Nashville who are struggling because of COVID-19.
The $10 million will go to the United Way. Local non-profits will then apply for the funds and the United Way will award it to the individual non-profits.
Individuals who need the help can go to the non-profits for assistance and the non-profits will send direct payments to landlords, utility companies and mortgage lenders.
"This is the first of many resolutions to be presented to this body from the COVID-19 Financial Oversight Committee," said councilmember Courtney Johnston. "When looking at the overwhelming need and the timeline of initial and final recommendations due, it became a priority of this committee that we act with a sense of urgency to address the immediate needs of our most vulnerable citizens."
A councilmember says they chose the United Way to distribute the funds because it already has the procedures in place. The United Way would have to report to the committee on a biweekly basis.
The council is hoping people can start applying for the funds in about a month.
