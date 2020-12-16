NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - License plate readers in the streets of Nashville got one step closer to becoming a reality after a bill passed in Metro Council during Tuesday night's meeting.
The bill would greenlight a six-month pilot program for the license plate readers.
On top of targeting street racing, the cameras would check for stolen cars and would flag any car caught going 75 mph in the system.
License plate information would only be held for 30 days.
District 32 Councilmember Joy Styles said members of the Community Oversight Board and advocacy groups felt more comfortable introducing the license plate readers through a pilot program.
"[They] felt more comfortable doing a pilot program so that we can check the audit system and see how it works and try it out in a narrow view before we roll out a wider use of LPRs," Styles said. "And so I think this is a good compromise."
The bill came to a tie, with Vice Mayor Jim Shulman casting the tie-breaking vote for approval.
The bill has some limitations. There would be restricted groups who have access to the information, which could not be used for surveillance purposes.
The creator of the bill says two vendors are lined up that are willing to give Nashville the necessary equipment to introduce the pilot program at no cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.