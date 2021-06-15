NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Council has passed Mayor Cooper's $2.6 Billion budget for fiscal year 2022.

“After a year of crisis, Nashville is finally entering an era of investment,” Mayor John Cooper said. “And with this budget, we’re laying the foundation to build a city that truly works for everyone with historic investments in our schools, transportation, community safety, and affordable housing."

Mayor Cooper will sign the the budget on Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. alongside local teachers, fire personnel, and emergency medical technicians. All of which are representatives of departments getting a larger piece of the budget this year.

“We’re making these essential investments with a tax rate that is more than a dollar less than our average rate over the past quarter century – the third lowest in Metro history. I’m grateful to the Metro Council for working with us to fix and protect our finances, which has made this year’s investment budget possible. Today, there’s no city in America better positioned for the years ahead than Nashville,” Mayor Cooper said.