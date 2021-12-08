NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Council passed a more than $500 million capital spending plan on Tuesday.
The approved plan comes with some changes from mayor John Cooper’s proposed plan. This spending plan will fund one-time projects for the city.
About $415 million dollars for the general government and $134 million for metro public schools.
But during last night’s meeting, changes were made to the plan including road safety funding on Nolensville Pike, which was taken from additional parking money from the Nashville Zoo.
The Jefferson Street cap project was also removed from the plan.
Bob Mendes, a Metro Councilmember, says there needs to be more community engagement and support for the project before spending this money.
“We’re all agreeing that the community engagement should continue before possibly putting this in a capital spending plan next year,” Mendes said.
“No one spoke publicly in favor of the cap,” explained Sharon Hurt, another councilmember. “The sentiments basically has been that they don’t know what a cap is and people are concerned about the empty promises that have been made historically.”
This could be put into the capital spending next year depending on what the community wants.
Mayor John Cooper weighed in, saying:
“The CSP is a focused blueprint to build more schools, modernize critical infrastructure and create more public park space – all needed investments made possible by Metro Nashville’s recent financial turnaround.”
As the plan stands, $134 million dollar will go towards Metro Public Schools and $85 million will help expand metro parks and greenways.
$15 million was going toward additional parking at the Nashville Zoo, however those funds were re-allocated to provide $6 million dollars for improved safety on Nolensville Pike and $3 million for neighborhood transit centers.
Councilmembers say they are pleased to arrive at the compromise.
