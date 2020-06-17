NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro homeowners will pay 34 percent more for their property taxes next year.
At 4:20 am Tuesday morning, after a marathon budget meting, Metro Council approved a tax increase even larger than the one proposed by Mayor John Cooper. Mayor Cooper said passing the budget showed real leadership in the council.
Council members called it a crisis budget in this year of a recession and COVID-19.
The city's new budget does not cut the police department and sets aside 2 million for body-worn cameras. All school employees will get a minimum of $15 an hour. City employees get a 1 percent raise.
"We were fair to everybody and we also protected education," Mayor Cooper told News 4's Nancy Amons. "And frankly I'm glad that we protected the police from any cut," he said.
This - despite calls from protesters to defund the police.
Here's how much it will cost you:
- in your monthly property tax bill: a house worth 150,000 :
- your monthly taxes are 86 a month now - they go to 119 a month.
On a 300,000 house, your monthly taxes go from $172 a month to $238. On a 500,0000 house, your $286 dollar tax bill goes to $398 a month.
There were four budget proposals; council passed Bob Mendes's version with a tax increase 2% HIGHER than what the mayor asked for.
"This is going to be the first property tax rate increase since 2012 and hopefully it's going to get us back on a firm footing to be able to get through this current crisis, " Mendes said.
"We can compromise. We can get it done. We have succeeded in the strategic goal of the city, which is to be solvent on July 1st. That is what was at stake," Cooper said.
According to analysis by Council member Dave Rosenburg, Metro's tax rate will still be lower than the rates in Clarksville, Chattanooga and Memphis.
