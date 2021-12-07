NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Council has approved more than $1 million to do upgrades to Brookmeade Park. The upgrades will include six cameras for security reasons as well as multiple upgrades to the trails and parking lots.

Council members air out affairs regarding the Brookemeade homeless camp NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A handful of Metro Council members are airing out affairs surrounding the…

Brookmeade Park has been the center of discussion in and out of council for months after the number of unhoused people living inside the park grew. This prompted members to offer a substitute resolution that took out wording that some feared targeted those in the homeless community.

Council plans to work with organizations across the city to make Brookmeade Park safe and clean for visitors as well as those who call the park home.