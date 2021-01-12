For two years in a row, Nashville has seen a record number of pedestrians hit and killed by cars.
It's one of the reasons Walk Bike Nashville wants speed limits in neighborhood reduced from 30 to 25.
"Because speed is the number one determinant of the severity of a crash and, really, if a crash is going to happen at all," said Lindsey Ganson with Walk Bike Nashville.
Ganson said, research shows, drivers do actually slow down when speed limits are reduced.
"When you drive, you hold your life and the life of your neighbors and friends in your hands," said Ganson.
Nashville isn't the first to do it.
"Actually Nashville is behind the curve on this one. Many major cities including huge cities like New York City have lowered the default speed limit to 25 miles per hour and seen huge gains in safety," said Ganson
The measure passed unanimously at a public works meeting this week.
It goes before metro council Tuesday night at 6:30.
"It's a public meeting so people can join virtually and share their thoughts on the proposal and we hope people will call in and voice their support for this life saving change," said Ganson.
To see whether the streets in your neighborhood would be affected, visit https://nashville.maps.arcgis.com/apps/View/index.html?appid=08710299815c48db8095024440d13c13
Carley
If youre wanting to see whether your neighborhood or commute would be affected
You can zoom in to different areas on this interactive map
We'll have a link so you can play around with it posted on the news 4 app
Carley gordon news4 nashville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.