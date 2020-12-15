FRANKLIN ,TN (WSMV) - The chair of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force has concerns after a large party with people not wearing masks was held in Franklin.

News4 investigates first showed you the lavish company Christmas party held by Financial Guru Dave Ramsey.

The photos and video from the event show a mostly mask-less crowd.

Two vendors contacted to work the event told News 4 that they were encouraged not to wear masks as not to upset the guests.

Dr. Alex Jahangir talked about his thoughts on the Ramsey's party.

“I think that is irresponsible leadership and frankly it’s not leadership it’s just purely irresponsible. And those are the things that frustrate me because there have been so many good people who have given so much,” Jahangir said.

Despite days of reaching out to Ramsey’s company for comment, they have not yet responded.