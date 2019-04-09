The clock is ticking on the future of a historic building in downtown Nashville.
Metro has an option to purchase the Morris Memorial Building for $13.9 million.
The building was built in the mid-1920s in what was at the time the heart of the black business district.
Mayor David Briley appointed a committee to study what the building could be used for.
On Monday the committee learned the building had to include affordable housing because it’s using earmarked funds.
“$13.9 million has been designated for this use. That money can only be used if affordable housing is used for that building,” said Matt Wiltshire, Director of the Mayor’s Office of Economic and Community Development.
If the city decides to purchase the building and not use it for affordable housing, it would have to find a different source of funding.
Metro’s option to purchase the building expires at the end of June.
