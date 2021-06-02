NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Parks and Recreation announced on Wednesday that Kirkpatrick and Watkins spray grounds will open on June 4th and that outdoor pools will open on June 11th.
The outdoor pools and spray grounds are free to the public and are open for use through Labor Day. Metro Parks and Recreation are asking the guests to follow proper swimming attire rules.
