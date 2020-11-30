NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Davidson County COVID-19 Assessment Centers operated by Meharry Medical College will have delayed opening this week in response to inclement weather forecast for Nashville.
All three Community Assessment Centers will operate during the following times this week:
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 4: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Testing at all assessment centers is free to the public.
Operational times for the assessment centers are subject to change depending on weather conditions.
The COVID-19 Hotline – 615-862-7777 – is not impacted by the changes in operations at the assessment centers. The hotline operates daily from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Community assessment centers are located at:
- Nissan Stadium, Lot N, 1 Titans Way, Nashville, TN 37213
- Meharry Medical College, 918 21st Ave. N., Nashville, TN 37208
- Former Kmart, 2491 Murfreesboro Pk., Nashville, TN 37217
