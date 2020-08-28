NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - More financial relief could be on the way to help two key parts of Nashville's economy.
Metro's COVID-19 Financial Oversight Committee is recommending a total of $5 million in CARES Act funding that would be used to aid Nashville's music venues and small businesses.
The committee is recommending $2 million to be in grants for the performing arts.
One committee member says many independent music venues could close their doors as early as next month without help and Nashville risks tourism money and local musician livelihoods.
The committee is also recommending $3 million in grants for small business relief.
They say since the state is not moving as quickly, they need to work to address the issues immediately.
The push to get money for music venues comes as more than a dozen independent music venues in Nashville have joined the National Independent Venue Association.
Under the recommendation, there are application requirements to get some of the funds.
The business must have made a minimum $35,000 in revenue from the previous year but no more than $1 million.
The business must have been running for a year from the time of application and must not have violated city health orders.
The $5 million is at this point only a recommendation, and still has to be approved by Metro Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.