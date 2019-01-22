Without his uniform on, many didn't recognize the man in the hoodie with the sign that said, "No Gun Violence, standing on the corner of Dr. DB Todd and Buchannan Streets.
"We gotta do something about it, so this is my way to do it," said Metro north precinct commander Terrence Graves.
Graves stood out in the cold, on his own time, Tuesday because he's fed up with the number of people in Nashville getting shot
"Excuse me if I'm not in my every day commander mode, but I'm just a black man out here with a job, that's all Im doing, trying to encourage others you feel me," said Graves.
Graves said in 2018 400 people were shot in Nashville.
100 of them were shot in the North Precinct.
Plus there were 150 cases of property being damaged by gunfire.
"So what does that mean? House was shot up, car was shot up, a car was shot into and maybe some people in it," said Graves.
Graves shared his protest on Facebook.
He had a very specific message for Nashville's youth.
"I want to see the hard people out here, people that understand what it's like to do what's right, follow the law, listen to your parents, work for everything you get, don't think somebody is going to give it to you," said Graves.
We asked Graves, "Do you think it will work?"
"I don't know. We'll see. I don't know if it will work, but maybe if it could change the mind of one person, that will save their life, and it will save somebody else's life, and it will save the family members on both sides," said Graves.
Graves plans to protest again on Thursday at 5 p.m.
