NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Social Services has announced they will open the extreme cold weather shelters for Thursday night.
Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing as we move into Friday overnight.
Metro’s Extreme Cold Weather Shelter will be set up at 3230 Brick Church Pike, Nashville, TN 37207.
A transportation "Hub and Spoke" plan is in place for outreach workers to drop off individuals at designated locations in West, East, North and South Nashville to catch free vans to WeGo Central.
Community partners will also receive instructions on after-hours overflow shelter drop-off procedures.
Anyone that is going to the shelter will ride for free from WeGo Central on WeGo Public Transit line 23B between 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. when the cold shelter is open.
Standard operating hours for extreme cold shelters are 7 p.m. - 7 a.m. and are available to men, women, couples, and people with pets.
