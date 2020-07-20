NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Health Department said it is extending its clinic hours to help more students get vaccinated in time for the school year.
Metro clinics will start offering vaccine services by appointment on Tuesday.
Any students entering kindergarten or seventh grade will need an immunization certificate from pediatrician or Nashville Health Department.
Students, who newly enrolled at Metro Nashville Public Schools, will also need an immunization certificate.
For more information, click here.
