Nashville’s new Community Oversight Board has been filled, 11 people were chosen by Metro Council.
So what happens now?
Beyond increasing trust between the community and police, details of their duties aren’t totally clear to the members we spoke to. According to the amendment voted on, the city has until the end of March to make this group operational.
Look closely at the ballot you voted on in November and it gives us a glimpse into what the Community Oversight funding will look like.
It says the board will request a budget of at least $1.5 million a year, part of which will go to staffing.
Also outlined in that referendum, the city will hire at least nine personnel. A spokesperson with the city said their salaries will be ‘in accordance with the Metro pay plan.’
The members themselves are unpaid.
I’m hoping that we can really increase public trust between Nashvillans and police and some incidents recently over the years have maybe put a dent in that,” said Community Oversight Board member Andres Martinez.
What the board’s role will be when they aren’t investigating misconduct is unclear.
The city tells News4 the board itself will have to come up with its own procedures. Beyond staffing, the budget will go toward renting office space, equipment, and other expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.