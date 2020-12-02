Deputy Chief John Drake.jpg
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville’s new police chief signed a memorandum of understanding between Metro Police and the community oversight board on Wednesday afternoon.

Metro Chief John Drake told Metro Council members at their meeting on Tuesday night that the department reached a rules agreement with the board.

Drake said he's established a good relationship with the organization that's been at odds with the police at times.

 

