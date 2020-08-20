NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper is inviting employers to do widespread testing of their workers.
The mayor says there is plenty of testing capacity and quick turn-around times for results.
Kroger had 3,500 hundred employees, one of the largest workforces in Nashville. The mayor is encouraging companies across Nashville to test more of their workers, even if they don't feel sick.
The demand for testing in Nashville has actually dropped 41 percent, and the mayor is inviting businesses to use Nashville's free test sites as a proactive tool.
"At one point, response times were ten days, and the effectiveness of testing could probably be brought into question," Mayor Cooper said. "But now we have gotten it to where we always wanted it to be with the help of our great partners."
Mayor Cooper is encouraging companies to test what he calls "front-facing employees" meaning workers who don't work by themselves in a cubical. Kroger already has a program where they offer an at-home test kit to any employee who may have been exposed to COVID-19.
"If you've been tested once this summer and are unsure of your status today, I encourage you to get tested again," said Dr. Julie Gray of Meharry Medical College. "If you encounter a large group, with or without a face mask, please get tested. If you're around someone who is COVID-19 positive, or who has been exposed to the virus and is unsure of their status, please get tested."
