Budget cuts to Metro Nashville Public Schools are resulting in instability in the classroom. Teachers are being moved to different schools at a higher rate than normal.
It has parents concerned for their students’ consistency at school, especially the younger ones who quickly become attached to their teachers.
"There is a need for certified teachers so sometimes they'll take them from one spot and move them to another,” Erick Huth explained.
Teacher reassignment is a standard part of every school year, once the district gets the final enrollment numbers. But, school board member Christiane Briggs tells News4 it’s happening at higher rates than normal.
“Losing a staff member is always hard on the psyche of a student,” Buggs said.’ We try to be as consistent as possible, and now we can’t.
In May, News4 reported Metro Government only gave the school district $5 million to work with for the year. Buggs says moving teachers around is an indirect result of that.
She explained that typically, a school can make a case to Metro Nashville Public Schools to keep a teacher they value, and they’ll get more money to do that. This year, the money isn’t there.
“Not only am I a former teacher, I’m a mother,” Buggs said. “I’ll be a lifelong educator so I’ll always believe education should have more funding.”
“We've done a great job of attracting people to come to the city, but Nashville does not do a very good job of funding the basic needs of the city,” Huth said.
