Nashville will wake up Wednesday with a new budget, though not the one originally proposed by Mayor John Cooper.

Councilmember Bob Mendes’ alternative budget proposal passed during Tuesday night’s Metro Council meeting, following a night of several failed budget proposals and technical issues.

Mendes’ budget will go into effect over Mayor Cooper’s proposed budget and will include different allocations of funding and a 34 percent tax increase to the mayor’s 32 percent.

The budget proposal passed on a vote of 32-8 during Metro council's second longest meeting on record, according to Vice Mayor Jim Shulman. The longest meeting happened just a few weeks ago and also focused on the city's budget.

The alternative budget includes a 1 percent COLA increase for Metro employees and $3.4 million allocated to Metro’s rainy day fund, less than the mayor’s proposed budget.

“This year the city really is not in great shape and we need to be able to move forward financially,” Councilmember Mendes said. “So this is going to be the first property tax adjustment since 2012. Hopefully it’s going to get us back on a firmer footing to be able to get through this current crisis.”

The passed budget did not defund or increase funding for Metro Nashville Police, after several days of protests in Nashville have directly called for the police department to have their funding significantly reduced.

Instead the budget included an amendment which restored $2.6 million to pay 48 police recruits. This did not result in an increase in the number of officers in the department and only balanced the headcount of the department, making up for officers retiring or leaving.

Without the money, Metro Police would have needed to drop their headcount below the authorized level.

Mayor Cooper kept a close eye on last night’s budget vote, releasing a statement and tweeting shortly after the budget passed.

“The crisis budget approved tonight stabilizes Metro’s finances and maintains essential services,” Cooper tweeted. “The large tax increase is something I would not have considered were we not facing Nashville’s greatest financial challenge.”

"The fiscal year 2021 budget process is proof positive that here in Nashville, we can still have collaborative working relationships in our politics. The end result, a budget built on compromise and full of tough choices, provides stable financial footing for our city’s future."