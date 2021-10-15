NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police have identified the body found near Rock Harbor Marina as Dakota Bingham, the man who has been missing since Sunday.

The body was discovered by a tugboat operator, according to Metro Police. His body floated 10 miles down the Cumberland River and was found on the river bank, at mile marker 175.

According to officials, no foul play is suspected and the coroner does not plan on further examining the body.

