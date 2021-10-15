Dakota Bingham's body found - Tosin Fakile reports

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police have identified the body found near Rock Harbor Marina as Dakota Bingham, the man who has been missing since Sunday.

The body was discovered by a tugboat operator, according to Metro Police. His body floated 10 miles down the Cumberland River and was found on the river bank, at mile marker 175. 

According to officials, no foul play is suspected and the coroner does not plan on further examining the body.

FULL COVERAGE: 

Search for missing man possibly in Cumberland River will resume Saturday
Crews search Cumberland River for man last seen leaving a Nashville bar
Friends concerned after man disappears in East Nashville on Sunday night
Police searching Cumberland River for man reported missing Sunday night

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.