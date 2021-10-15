NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police have identified the body found near Rock Harbor Marina as Dakota Bingham, the man who has been missing since Sunday.
NFD crews recovered a body from the river near the Rock Harbor Marine this morning. A joint media update with @MNPDNashville will happen at 11am at 525 Basswood Avenue. pic.twitter.com/OUx64jIFOZ— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) October 15, 2021
The body was discovered by a tugboat operator, according to Metro Police. His body floated 10 miles down the Cumberland River and was found on the river bank, at mile marker 175.
MNPD press conference on discovery of Dakota Bingham
According to officials, no foul play is suspected and the coroner does not plan on further examining the body.
