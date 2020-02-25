NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The Nashville Board of Education has narrowed the list of possible candidates to take over as MNPS Director of Schools to five.
Current MNPS Interim Director Adrienne Battle tops the list:
Brenda Elliott: Chief of School Improvement & Supports and Chief of Equity, DC Public Schools
Brian Kingsley: Chief Academic Officer, Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools, NC
Shelley Redinger: Superintendent, Spokane Public Schools, WA
Roderick Richmond: Executive Director of Student Support Services, Shelby County Schools, TN
They launched the search January 14th of last year, and amassed 19 candidates that have gone through an extensive screening process.
The Board plans a public interview with each semifinalist in the coming weeks, asking each the same list of preselected questions. Following that process, the Board will write their top two choices, unranked and otherwise unmarked, on a signed ballot.
The candidate who gets the most votes will be invited back for another interview. The Board won't identify that person as their first choice, but it will become their candidate of focus, for final steps.
Metro Nashville Public Schools consists of over 85,000 students across the area. MNPS ranks in the nation's top fifty largest school districts in the country.
