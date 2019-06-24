NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Government has asked a lawsuit filed by the family of Akilah DaSilva, one of the victims of the Waffle House murders in 2018, to be dismissed, according to a court filing on Friday.
The DaSilva family claimed in the lawsuit that he would have survived the shooting had first responders not been sent to the incorrect Waffle House location.
Emergency operators mistakenly dispatched first responders to the Waffle House at 816 Murfreesboro Pike instead of the 3571 Murfreesboro Pike Waffle House, according to the lawsuit.
The city, in the response to the suit, claims the plaintiff has not articulated sufficient facts to state a cause of action.
A court hearing is scheduled for July 19 in Davidson County Circuit Court.
