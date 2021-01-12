NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - We all know how important our pets are to us, and so does Metro Animal Care and Control.
That's why the shelter wants to help out pet owners in our community through their "Safety Net Program."
The program is in place to help pet owners who might otherwise feel like they have to give up a pet due to various circumstances.
We are live this morning on @WSMV from @NashAnimalCare to spotlight their amazing Safety Net program that has helped so many people in Nashville. Also, say hi to Clifford. pic.twitter.com/ogC81HG406— BigJoe (@BIGJOEONTHEGOTN) January 12, 2021
Pet owners who might not be able to afford food, medical care or behavioral training for their animals can all receive assistance through the program.
The Safety Net Program has helped 3,000 families keep their pets with them since it launched two years ago.
To contact Metro Animal Care and Control about the Safety Net Program, you can call 615-862-4017 or email pethelp.macc@nashville.gov.
To learn more about the work the MACC does click here.
