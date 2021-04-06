NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The number of dogs available for adoption has risen, and the Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) is asking the public to consider adoption.
The MACC assured that while it continues to place as many adoptable pets in their care as possible, the recent rise in dogs available for adoption has "...risen to a level requiring action from the community".
As an alternative to adoption, the MACC says foster care of an animal is a great way to free up space in a shelter and gives the dog a more comfortable living situation while they wait to be adopted. The MACC provides all necessary food and supplies to foster volunteers.
Adoption fees are being waived for all pets with the MACC, and those interested in seeing which pets are available can easily do so on their virtual adoption program.
"To encourage adoptions during the month of April, adopters will receive a specialized digital asset pack that includes a social media frame, animated stickers, backgrounds, and cutouts to celebrate their adoption," said the MACC. "The folder of digital assets will be shared as part of MACC’s virtual adoption process."
The MACC asks those interested in helping through adoption, fostering, donation, or volunteering to get involved through their website.
