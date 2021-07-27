MACC
Metro Animal Care and Control

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Animal Care and Control is asking for continued help from the Nashville community as they work to repair their air conditioning system.  

Over the weekend, MACC says they were able to find permanent or foster homes for all their dogs when the A/C went out at their facility. 

But the shelter says their foster and adoption needs are constant, with new dogs arriving every day. 

All dogs at MACC adopted or fostered after air conditioning outage

MACC is asking the community to check in daily to see if there's a pet they could provide either a permanent or temporary home while the get the A/C back on. 

You can sign up to join MACC's Foster Roster by clicking here. 

 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.