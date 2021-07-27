NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Animal Care and Control is asking for continued help from the Nashville community as they work to repair their air conditioning system.
Repairs to our system are ongoing, so we are again asking for extra support by signing up for the #FosterRoster. Our shelter fills up fast, and with space currently reduced the need for foster volunteers at the ready is even more important. SIGN UP: https://t.co/ElkKAMc4wI— MACC Nashville (@NashAnimalCare) July 26, 2021
Over the weekend, MACC says they were able to find permanent or foster homes for all their dogs when the A/C went out at their facility.
But the shelter says their foster and adoption needs are constant, with new dogs arriving every day.
MACC is asking the community to check in daily to see if there's a pet they could provide either a permanent or temporary home while the get the A/C back on.
You can sign up to join MACC's Foster Roster by clicking here.
