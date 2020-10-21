NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A month ago, our Big Joe visited with Metro Animal Care and Control to help get the word out on donations to their Pet Pantry.
The pantry, which offers Davidson County pet-owners free, no questions asked food and pet supplies, was almost empty.
Our viewers stepped in and helped the shelter fill its pantry, but, unfortunately, they now need your help again.
We are live this morning @NashAnimalCare on @WSMV where we need your help with adoptions and food donations. Especially the food for their food pantry. pic.twitter.com/b3Pstst2Ly— BigJoe (@BIGJOEONTHEGOTN) October 21, 2020
This morning our Big Joe is back at the Metro Animal Care shelter in Antioch explaining how you can help answer the call.
The pantry runs on donations from the community, so they can only give what they receive.
If you're looking to donate to the Pet Pantry you can drop your food or supplies off at the shelter located at 5125 Harding Place in Antioch.
If you need food or supplies for your pet, the pantry is also open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..
The folks from the Metro Animal shelter will also be at the Second Harvest Food Bank Drive this Saturday starting 8:45 a.m. at Dupont Tyler School 471 Tyler Drive in Hermitage. They'll be helping with the drive and also passing out information on the Pet Pantry and the shelter.
