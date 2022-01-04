NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Animal Care and Control announced Tuesday that they are waiving adoption and reclaiming fees for those who wish to adopt or reunite with pets.
Since finding that they are beyond their ideal capacity for dogs, MACC has chosen to waive adoption fees in an effort to encourage community members to adopt a new pet. There are currently more than 60 dogs who reside in the facility.
In addition to waiving adoption fees, MACC is also waiving reclaim fees for those who come to get their dog. Both waived fees will be in effect through Sunday, Jan. 9.
All pets that are adopted at MACC are spayed/neutered, microchipped and started on initial vaccinations.
Animals who are brought to MACC are typically brought in as stray or lost pets. MACC officials checks each pet brought in for a microchip and makes the attempt to contact their owners. They also post pictures of each pet on their website under the “I Lost A Pet” tab.
MACC also asks the public to consider becoming a foster home for pets in need. MACC provides all equipment such as food and other supplies that would be needed for any other house pet. MACC said pets would be expected to stay at the foster homes until an adoptive family comes forward.
