NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Due to staffing shortages, Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) will be offering limited essential services on Wednesdays beginning February 9. Adoptions will not be available on Wednesdays, while other services will be offered in a limited capacity.

According to the release, the ability for MACC to offer good service to those who walk into the shelter has been hindered by vacancies in nearly every division at MACC. Limiting services to one day per week will allow the staff to better assess available pets, complete administrative tasks, and strategize ways to best serve the community.

Lost and Found services will still be available during days of limited services. Staff will help those who come to the shelter to search for lost pets, escorting community members through the areas where lost pets have been placed after being taken into the shelter.

MACC will also offer services to those who find lost pets, scanning for microchips and offering expertise on strategies to reunite lost pets with their families. Those who need assistance during days of limited service should ring the doorbell placed on the signage outside MACC’s door.

Metro Animal Care and Control Waive adoption and reclaim fees NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Animal Care and Control announced Tuesday that they are waiving…

Animal Control operations will be unaffected by the limited essential service model. MACC staff will serve those with appointments set during limited-service days. Volunteers will also be encouraged to serve in their roles during such days.

MACC will offer limited services on Wednesdays until staffing needs are met. Anyone interested in working at MACC is encouraged to browse the shelter’s job listings. All open positions are listed at www.GovernmentJobs.com.