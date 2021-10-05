NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Due to the riding canine intakes and a drop in adoptions, Metro Animal Care and Control is currently beyond its capacity for dogs at the shelter, highlighting the urgent need for adopters or foster volunteers.
MACC can comfortably house 48 medium and large dogs in floor kennels. As of Oct. 4, more than 80 dogs are currently housed at the shelter with another 40 living in foster care homes. Over the past month MACC has taken in more than 300 dogs and puppies.
To encourage adoption, MACC is cutting adoption fees in half starting today through Sunday.
All available pets are posted online. Adopters are invited to MACC’s facility at 5125 Harding Place to view available pets. The shelter is open from noon-4 p.m. each day and until 6 p.m. on Thursdays. Adoption applications can be completed at the shelter or online.
Regular adoption fees for $90 for dogs, $60 for kittens or $40 for cats. All adopted pets at MACC are spayed/neutered, microchipped and started on initial vaccinations. Donations are accepted to help provide necessary care to the shelter animals.
MACC is also asking the public to consider volunteering to foster a pet in their home. Pet fostering is flexible enough for most lifestyles and all veterinary care, medication and care supplies are provided by MACC. Support and expert knowledge are also available through MACC’s foster coordinator and adoption counselors. The pet can stay with the volunteer until an adopter is identified. The Bow Wow Breakout program is a short-term foster opportunity that allows residents to take a shelter dog on a field trip around town or a sleepover at their home for a few nights. To participate, visit the shelter during open hours to meet available dogs or send an email.
Foster care has been found to be a better alternative to the shelter for many pets. Pets in foster care are in a less stressful environment. Animals in foster care are better able to show what makes them unique, giving adoptive families more information to decide on which animals to adopt. Foster care also frees up space at the shelter, allowing MACC to ensure that shelter and services are available to lost and surrendered animals that enter daily. Fostering is a good way for community members to learn if a pet is a good fit for their families. Those interested in becoming a foster volunteer can email or apply to join the Foster Roster by filling out the online application.
